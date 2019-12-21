China approves first foreign asset management company
Beijing, Amundi, Europe’s largest asset manager, has obtained the necessary approvals to set up the first foreign-controlled asset management firm in China.
The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission on Saturday said this measure is important to implement China’s financial opening-up and will help introduce international experience on business operation and risk management.
It pointed out that Amundi will hold 55 percent stake and the Chinese partner 45 percent.
Source: Jordan News Agency