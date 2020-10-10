Certificates of origin issued by ACC down 15pct in 9 months

The number of the certificates of origin issued by the Amman Chamber of Commerce (ACC) in the first 9 months of 2020 was down 15 percent as the coronavirus crisis continues to overshadow the regional and global economies.

According to figures by the ACC, the number of certificates of origin issued in the January-September stood at 25,096 compared with 29,407 in the corresponding period of 2019. Consequently, the value of exports declined to JD678 million against JD781 million in the same period of last year, indicating a decrease of 13 percent.

In its country breakdown of the figures, the ACC noted that a total of 6,680 certificates were issued for shipments exported to Saudi Arabia, followed by the UAE (3,579), Iraq (1,052), Egypt (563) and Switzerland (40).

The majority of exports by ACC-registered producers in nine-month period went to Iraq which accounted for JD139 million, followed by Switzerland (JD125 million), the UAE (JD107 million), Saudi Arabia (JD57 million), and Egypt (JD40 million).

Furthermore, the value of re-exports stood at JD274 million, while the value of agricultural exports amounted to JD105 million and JD71 million for industrial exports.

Source: Jordan News Agency