Ceasefire in Gaza is a priority for Paris – French envoy



Amman: France’s Ambassador to Jordan, Alexis Le Cour Grandmaison, said that the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip is a priority for France, stressing the importance of stopping settler violence in the West Bank.

During his meeting with the Jordanian-French Friendship Committee of the Senate, chaired by Senator Issa Murad, on Sunday, Grandmaison spoke about his country’s support for the various resolutions presented to the United Nations since the beginning of the war on Gaza.

The ambassador of France reaffirmed that his nation would continue to provide financial support to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA). He expressed gratitude for Jordan’s outstanding efforts in providing medical, relief, and humanitarian aid into Gaza through airdrops, in which some of France took part.

Speaking on the depth of historical ties between the two friendly nations and their differences in a range of areas, the French ambassador lauded His Majesty King Abdullah II’s international stances on

the Palestinian issue and the Gaza War.

In addition to highlighting Jordan’s importance as a partner for France’s development and cooperative efforts to promote peace and stability in the region, he emphasized his nation’s support for the historic Hashemite custodianship of the Christian and Islamic holy sites in Jerusalem and the need for them to be preserved.

At the start of the discussion, Senator Murad stressed the significance of increasing Arab and international efforts to quickly and urgently achieve a ceasefire in Gaza.

“In order to prevent Israel from carrying out its crimes of genocide against the Palestinian people in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, the international community must take responsibility for its actions,” Murad underlined.

Murad commended His Majesty the King’s efforts to eliminate the dire humanitarian conditions that Gaza is experiencing as well as the King’s efforts to ensure that medical, relief, and humanitarian aid arrives in the Gaza Strip on a sustained basis.

Murad stresse

d the importance of maintaining coordination and communication between the French and Jordanian Senates and urged all nations to support UNRWA in order for it to fulfill its humanitarian mission of alleviating the suffering of the Palestinian people, particularly those living in the Gaza Strip.

The committee’s members, for their part, encouraged France to step up aid to the Gaza Strip’s residents and to exert pressure on other nations to end the war there.

As a permanent member of the Security Council, they emphasized the significance of France’s involvement in relation to the Palestinian question, the war on Gaza, and the cessation of settlement construction.

Source: Jordan News Agency