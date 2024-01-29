Catheter Precision, Inc. Participates in AF Symposium

FORT MILL, SC / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2024 / Catheter Precision, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE American:VTAK), a US based innovative medical device company focused on electrophysiology products is participating in the AF Symposium conference. The AF Symposium is taking place in Boston, Massachusetts from February 1-3, at the Omni Seaport Hotel. The AF Symposium was initiated in 1995 in response to the growing epidemic of atrial fibrillation. Over the past 29 years, the meeting has become a major scientific forum at which healthcare professionals have a unique opportunity to learn about advances in research and therapeutics directly from many of the most eminent investigators in the field. The Electrophysiology product divisions from other large companies will be attending including Medtronic (MDT), Boston Scientific (BSX), Abbott (ABT), and Johnson and Johnson (JNJ).

David Jenkins,CEO of Catheter Precision, said, "Participation in medical device conferences enables us to showcase our products to a dedicated audience of physicians. A conference like AF Symposium is unique in that it is dedicated to electrophysiologists. So, while it may be a smaller gathering it is also a very targeted audience and enables us to show our VIVO mapping system and LockeT suture retention device and generate leads and create additional interest."

About VIVO

Catheter Precision’s VIVO (View Into Ventricular Onset), is a non-invasive 3D imaging system that enables physicians to identify the origin of ventricular arrhythmias pre-procedure, there by streamlining workflow and reducing procedure time. VIVO has received marketing clearance from the U.S. FDA and has the CE mark.

About LockeT

Catheter Precision’s LockeT is a suture retention device intended to assist in hemostasis after percutaneous venous punctures. LockeT is a Class 1 device registered with the FDA.

About Catheter Precision

Catheter Precision is an innovative U.S.-based medical device company bringing new solutions to market to improve the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. It is focused on developing groundbreaking technology for electrophysiology procedures by collaborating with physicians and continuously advancing its products. Reincorporated as Ra Medical Systems, Inc. in Delaware in 2018, the Company changed its name to Catheter Precision, Inc. on August 17, 2023.

