Capital Mayor inaugurates streets damaged restoration works by torrential rains

The Mayor of the capital, Hammoud Abbad, inaugurated streets damaged restoration works by torrential rains in Al-Thawra, Al-Wahda and Al-Tahrir districts.

The works are being implemented by the Executive Unit for the Construction and Maintenance of Roads in the Municipality, with funding from the local authority.

During the inauguration, Abbad confirmed that the Municipality is carrying out a wide campaign to restore potholes caused by rain and torrential rains in a number of Al-Thawra streets and the targeted districts, in implementation of the directives of the President of the Supreme Political Council to deal with the damages of the torrents quickly and continuously.

He explained that every rainy season the streets are exposed to such excavations, and the Capital Municipality works according to the emergency maintenance program implemented by a number of field teams to restore streets and deal with torrential damage, belonging to the Executive Unit for the Construction, Maintenance of Roads and Public Places and the branch of the General Roads Corporation in the Municipality.

Abbad pointed out that the technical teams work in the streets of Al-Thawra, Amran, Al-Qiyada, Jollat Al-Sa’a, Al-Khamseen, the Police College, Al-Saba’in, Al-Balayli, Al-Sixty, and in more than one location in the capital’s secretariat.

He stressed that the Capital Municipality is working with all its energy and capabilities to address these damages, repair and maintain the damaged streets in various areas of the Capital Municipality, implement the emergency intervention program and find urgent solutions in this regard.

