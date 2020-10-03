Candidate registration for parliamentary elections opens Tuesday

Amman, Candidate registration for Jordan’s 19th parliament will open Tuesday Oct. 6th and will continue for two days before the window closes on Thursday.

The prospective candidates will have to pay a non-refundable JD500 candidacy fee and present a certificate of non-criminal record and a proof that the candidate is a Jordanian citizen since no less than 10 years.

Additionally, the law requires candidates from the public sector and those employed by regional and Arab bodies as well as the presidents and members of local and municipal councils, including the Greater Amman Municipality, to resign 60 days prior to the election day.

Source: Jordan News Agency