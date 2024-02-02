Cadence’s 2023 Diversity in Technology Scholarship Awarded to 28 Students

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2024 / Cadence Design Systems
By Ryan Robello
Over the past six years, Cadence’s Diversity in Technology Scholarship Program has directly supported students from underrepresented communities in their journeys to receive a bachelor’s, master’s, or PhD degree in a technical field. We are excited to announce the recipients of our 2023 Diversity in Technology Scholarships! In the first of a four-part blog series, we’re spotlighting the outstanding academic achievements of 28 students.
As our scholarships continue to make impactful differences in the lives of student applicants and their families, we could not be happier with the growth of our reach this cycle. In 2023, we shattered our previous application record and received more than 300 submissions, seeing an increase of nearly double year-over-year. We are truly elated by the overwhelming number of responses. We were also inspired by the thoughtful essays, impressive resumes, and acclaimed recommendations we received. These talented students represent the next generation of diverse innovators, which signifies the importance of scholarships that support science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM).
Cadence is proud to contribute these funds as part of our mission to create an inclusive environment that fosters a range of perspectives across the tech industry. Each awardee is currently pursuing an undergraduate or graduate degree in a technical field such as computer science, computer engineering, electrical engineering, or electronic engineering. They were selected based on their leadership skills, recognition of their accomplishments, endorsement from professors, and their drive to shape the world of technology.
Throughout these blog posts, we look forward to highlighting the individual stories of our recipients and learning more about the ways they aim to impact technology in their careers.
Congratulations to this year’s 28 Cadence Diversity in Technology scholarship recipients!
|Black Students in Technology
|Latinx Students in Technology
|Women in Technology
|Adedamola Adesokan
University of New Mexico
|Allison Delgado
Santa Clara University
|Arisa Chue
Stanford University
|Alavajoy Asante
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
|Emily Arana
University of California, Davis
|Ecy King
Stanford University
|Aramide Ogundiran
Morgan State University
|Jimena Noa-Guevara
Oregon State University
|Hyunsu Chae
University of Texas at Austin
|Jonan Mazni
New York Institute of Technology
|Jose Guajardo
University of California, Berkeley
|Iwinosa Aideyan
Clemson University
|Kelvin Kwakye
North Carolina State University
|Rosalinda Garcia
Oregon State University
|Layla Ghalayini
Georgia Institute of Technology
|Kyle Johnson
University of Washington
|Sarah Barreto Ornellas
Massachusetts Institute of Technology
|Lily Chen
Massachusetts Institute of Technology
|Nkechi Akwari
University of Cincinnati
|Vinicius Cabral do Nascimento
Purdue University
|Mansi Sood
Carnegie Mellon University
|Oluwadamiola Oke
The George Washington University
|Xiomara Gonzalez
University of Texas at Austin
|Nishith Chakraborty
University of Tennessee, Knoxville
|Precious Kolawole
Carleton University
|Promise Ekpo
Cornell University
|Saba Mansour
Cornell University
|Sneha Narasimhan
North Carolina State University
