Cabinet issues new decisions…1st, final addPresident blesses opening of Haifan-Tur al-Baha Road, urges opening of 50th Road

The Cabinet also decided to exempt 2018 model vehicles, which were scheduled to dock at port of Aqaba prior to 12/31/2023, from Council of Ministers’ decision banning import of all passenger cars and others manufactured more than 5 years prior to the clearance year.

The decision was taken as these imported vehicles suffered delay in shipping, driven by maritime problems in the Red Sea, and aims to avoid inflicting damage on their importers.

The Cabinet reviewed the weekly report presented of Ministry of Industry and Trade on the measures taken to reduce price hikes and enhance the Kingdom’s strategic stock of basic goods and materials.

Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply, Yousef Shamali, stated that 1,965 commercial establishments were visited during the period spanning from 22-29/2/2024, during which 89 violations were issued.

Shamali added that a total of 15, 000 entities were visited since the beginning of 2024 during which approximately 856 violation tickets were issued, while the ministry received

and addressed 352 complaints.

By monitoring the average prices of 90 basic commodities, the markets witnessed price stability of 55 basic goods and a drop in 15 others, while the prices of 20 commodities went up by small rates, he pointed out.

The market provides other alternatives to these overpriced commodities, he noted, adding that goods that saw price hikes were primarily some varieties of long-grain rice, and some types of chicken and meat, attributing this hike for high prices in the countries of origin and the high transportation costs, he said.

Shamali stressed commitment of the civil and military service consumer corporations to the decision to stabilize their prices until end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Additionally, he pointed out that the prices of goods in these corporations’ outlets are lower by (6-8%), compared to their counterparts in the markets.

Shamali also stressed that the price conditions for goods in the markets are “comfortable,” affirming zero exaggeration in this regard.

Aff

irming continued monitoring process to control any possible violations, he said stock of goods is “safe and stable,” and movement of shipping and importing goods continues at a “good pace without any obstructions.”

Source: Jordan News Agency

President of the Supreme Political Council Mahdi al-Mashat on Sunday made a phone call to Taiz acting governor Ahmed al-Masawa.

In the call, al-Mashat congratulated the opening of Haifan-Tur al-Baha asphalt road, which is one of the most important vital roads in the province.

He praised the joint efforts between the military committee supervising the opening of the roads, the leadership of the Fourth Military Region, the local authority, and wise men, sheikhs and notables from the people of Taiz, to reopen the road after years of its closure.

He stressed that opening this road will facilitate the movement of passengers and goods, and will contribute to alleviating the negative effects of secondary roads, which were posing a danger to their lives and property.

President al-Mashat directed to continue understandings and coordination with the wise people of the city of Taiz to open 50th – al-Noor city.

He expressed his hope that this will contribute to improving the humanitarian and economic conditions with

in the city, and reducing the taxes and long distances that citizens endure in their travels, movements, and trade.

He also affirmed his full support for all local understandings, which would achieve social peace, relieve the suffering of the people of Taiz, and achieve the highest interests of the Yemeni people.

For his part, acting governor of Taiz confirmed to continue work and communicate with wise people in the city of Taiz to open the road.

He pointed out that opening Haifan – Tur Al-Baha road is a first step that will be followed by other steps through the efforts of the loyal people of the province

Source: Yemen News Agency