Bybit and DMCC Crypto Centre Announce a Million-Dollar Hackathon to Drive Web3 Innovation in Dubai

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – Media OutReach – 27 September 2023 – Global crypto exchange Bybit and the Dubai Multi Commodity Centre (DMCC) announced the “Web3 Unleashed: Crypto Innovation Challenge” hackathon, boasting a $100,000 prize pool. The hackathon comes hot on the heels of a partnership that has already seen Bybit contribute AED 500,000 to 15 crypto startups in the DMCC crypto ecosystem.



Bybit’s own thought leaders Bryan Aaron and Daniel Basharimov will help adjudicate the competition, which is scheduled for Nov. 22, 2023 and focused on artificial intelligence, gaming, and blockchain security. The hackathon is set to become the largest-of-its-kind in MENA, in terms of prize pools and participation.

Bybit and DMCC partnership joined forces in June 2023, creating a strategic bond destined to accelerate the mass adoption of crypto in the heart of Dubai. Bybit is pushing the adoption of crypto worldwide, bringing its 16 million users on a journey to financial freedom and it has vowed to invest in its growth within the emirate.

Their collaboration was symbolized as Bybit became an official Ecosystem Partner for the DMCC Crypto Centre, a place where crypto and Web3 businesses thrive, creating a charged atmosphere for innovation. Going beyond financial support, Bybit is also DMCC’s crypto listing partner, assisting startups to bootstrap growth and offering mentorship.

Registration for the hackathon is from Sept. 26, 2023 — Oct. 26, 2023 and the event is scheduled for Nov. 22. All projects are welcome — Blockchain Infrastructure, Artificial Intelligence (AI), DeFi, NFTs, Metaverse, Crypto Gaming, Sustainable Blockchain Solutions, and more

“In Dubai’s ever-evolving crypto landscape, Bybit stands out as the ‘Crypto Ark,’ ready to assist DMCC Crypto Centre members’ companies in bringing their dreams to life,” said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit. “This hackathon is just one of many projects we are collaborating with DMCC, and is so important as it provides a supportive atmosphere for young talent to emerge and grow.”

Bybit

Bybit is a top-five cryptocurrency exchange established in 2018 that offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com

For more information please visit: https://www.bybit.com

For updates, please follow: Bybit’s Communities and Social Media