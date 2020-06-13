Business at Free Trade Zones soars 125% this month

Trade in incoming and outgoing goods and vehicles at the free zones has grown by 125 per cent since the beginning of the current month of June after the easing of coronavirus lockdowns, according to the Jordan Free and Development Zones Group (JFDZ).

It said in a statement Saturday that the month of May witnessed a recovery after relaxing COVID-19 restrictions, as trade indicators at the free zones began to soar despite the enormous pressures on investment during the pandemic, mainly the long closures of markets in neighboring countries.

The group explained that the revenue from fees on the entry and exit of goods and vehicles had multiplied concurrently with the return to full capacity of all economic activity in the various sectors at the free zones, reaching about JD362,000 in the first ten days of June, with an increase of 125 per cent, compared to the same period last year.

JFDZ Chairman Khalaf Hmeisat stressed that the free zones had worked within a stimulating and competitive strategy during the pandemic to sustain productivity, though at a minimum, in all of its zones regardless of the circumstances, as a task force was set up in the free zones to conduct business.

Work had not stopped during the pandemic, as several “positive” measures were taken to deal with and gradually exit the crisis, besides key economic decisions for the return to full capacity of the industrial and commercial sectors, he said.

Through this strategy, he pointed, JFDZ maintained a sustainable economic activity during the lockdowns, in which it allowed factories to operate inside the free zones at a maximum capacity of 20 percent of the labor force.

Hmeisat also said that JFDZ had abolished all 2020 licensing fines on investors to enable all sectors to continue production in line with the government’s approach to reinvigorate the Jordanian economy in the post-pandemic period.

He added that the group carries out a tight promotional plan at the free zones to attract local and foreign investments, with a focus on Jordanian investment in the pharmaceutical and medical supplies sector and the information technology and food industries.

