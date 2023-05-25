Burkina Faso Kills 100 Militants in Military Operation

Authorities in Burkina Faso declared 100 militants dead in a military operation in the country’s central east.

Local media reported that the armed militants were planning a large-scale attack, adding that their armed forces had destroyed a large armed base in the Ouagadougou forest, as well as several vehicles, motorcycles and other equipment, citing continued military operations on several fronts inside the country.

Since 2015, Burkina Faso has been experiencing a cycle of violence, as a result of cross-border attacks by armed militants, more than 10,000 people have been killed over the past years, including civilians and military personnel, as well as 2 million displaced.

Source: Qatar News Agency