Bryce Young Wins The 2021 Heisman

Published by

Prime Time Sports Talk

On Saturday night from Jazz at Lincoln Center on Broadway, Bryce Young was announced as the 87th Heisman winner in college football history. After DeVonta Smith took home the trophy last year, Alabama became the sixth school ever to have back-to-back Heisman winners. Alabama joins Yale, Army, USC, Oklahoma, and Ohio State as the only schools to have back-to-back winners. Ohio State, of course, had the only player to win back-to-back Heisman Trophies in running back Archie Griffin (1974-75). The journey started when Young entered Alabama’s game against Kentucky last season. On a scramble out of…

Read More