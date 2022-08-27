Britain to fast track deportations of Albanian asylum seekers
The United Kingdom has announced plans to “fast-track” the deportation of Albanian asylum seekers as authorities attempt to tackle a surge in people crossing the English Channel in small boats.
British immigration officers will immediately process asylum claims made by Albanians entering the UK on small boats, and those with no right to remain in the country will be removed “as soon as possible”, according to the Home Office, which oversees border enforcement.
Source: Jordan News Agency