Bonsignore Trial Lawyers, PLLC announces a settlement has been reached in the In re: TelexFree Securities Litigation

YOUR LEGAL RIGHTS AND OPTIONS

OBJECT BY JANUARY 11,

2021 Submit your objection explaining why you disagree with the

settlement and/or the requested attorneys’ fees, litigation

expenses, and incentive awards.

EXCLUDE YOURSELF BY

JANUARY 11, 2021 This is the only option that allows you to individually sue

the Settling Defendants about the claims asserted in this

case. You will no longer be a member of the Settlement

Class and you will not receive any funds from this settlement.

GO TO THE HEARING ON

FEBRUARY 26, 2021 Ask to speak in Court about any aspect of the settlement and/or the

requested attorneys’ fees, litigation expenses, and incentive awards.