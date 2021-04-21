Bombardier’s Worldwide Network of Line Maintenance Stations Expands to its Tenth Location – Geneva, Switzerland

New Bombardier Line Maintenance Station in Geneva is the tenth to open worldwide and will provide enhanced service capabilities in Europe



Facility is the latest addition to the quickly expanding Bombardier customer service network, which is in the process of growing its footprint by 50%

Located at a major hub, the station is set to satisfy maintenance demands of Bombardier’s growing fleet of Challenger and Global business jets

MONTREAL, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bombardier is pleased to announce the opening of a new Line Maintenance Station at Geneva Airport. This most recent addition further complements the tip-to-tail maintenance services provided by Bombardier’s rapidly growing Services and Support network in Europe and worldwide.

Located at Geneva Airpark, Bombardier’s new Line Maintenance Station offers customers line maintenance services by highly-skilled technicians who are certified to maintain Challenger 300, Challenger 350, Challenger 604, Challenger 605, Challenger 650, Challenger 850 and all Global series business jets, including Bombardier’s flagship Global 7500 aircraft.

“This addition is an integral part of our overall mission to enhance OEM support for our operators in Europe, and we are very pleased to offer our customers turn-key service solutions for aircraft and crew members,” said Jean-Christophe Gallagher, Executive Vice President, Services and Support, and Corporate Strategy, Bombardier. “In keeping with our commitment to offer an exceptional customer experience, we are delighted to provide our customers with expanded support in Europe.”

The new Line Maintenance Station in Geneva offers customers access to 10,000 sq m (over 107,000 sq ft) of hangar space and is ideally situated adjacent to business aviation terminal C3 and its handling agents. Geneva Airpark personnel also offer premium services such as hangaring aircraft in clean, temperature-controlled conditions, tire pressure checks, oxygen tank refills, fuel tank drainage, and 24/7 cleaning of aircraft interiors.

The new Line Maintenance Station builds on Bombardier’s series of announcements regarding enhancements to its worldwide customer service network. These announcements include the expansion of Bombardier’s service centre network in: Berlin, Miami, London-Biggin Hill, Singapore and the recently announced new service centre to be built in Melbourne, Australia. Additionally, new Line Maintenance Stations are open to customers at strategic locations in the U.S. and Europe, while new products and services are constantly being developed and released, including the Smart Link Plus connected aircraft program.

As the seventh European Line Maintenance Station and tenth worldwide, the new facility in Geneva joins Bombardier’s award-winning network of nine service centres and a total of 30 Customer Response Team mobile units around the globe, all equipped to support Bombardier Learjet, Challenger and Global business aircraft. Since 2017, Bombardier began rapidly expanding its service centre footprint worldwide and is currently on the way to growing its Services and Support infrastructure footprint by 50%.

