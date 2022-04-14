Bombardier’s Newly Launched Challenger 3500 Jet Wins Top International Award for Excellence in Product Design

Bombardier Wins 2022 Red Dot Award

Bombardier’s Challenger 3500 business jet earns “Best of the Best” honor from the 2022 Red Dot Award: Product Design

New aircraft offers innovative technology features from cockpit to cabin that further define the Challenger ’s leadership status

The Challenger 3500 aircraft is already setting the standard as the industry’s leading super mid-size business jet

MONTRÉAL, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bombardier is pleased to announce that its newest business jet, the Challenger 3500 aircraft, has been honoured with the distinction “Red Dot: Best of the Best” in the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2022. The prestigious Red Dot Award is one of the most sought-after international recognitions for design and innovation excellence.

The Red Dot: Best of the Best is awarded for ground-breaking design and is the highest award in the competition, reserved for the best products in a given category. The award is a testament to Bombardier’s successful Challenger platform and is representative of the company’s innovative spirit and approach to continuous improvement. The Challenger 3500 business jet was recognized as Red Dot: Best of the Best in the Trains and Planes category.

“Bombardier’s design teams are true masters of their craft and I am proud that their work on the Challenger 3500 jet was recognized by the Red Dot jury for belonging to the best in its category,” said Éric Martel, President and Chief Executive Officer, Bombardier. “The Challenger aircraft platform has always delivered impressive performance, consistent reliability and a smooth ride, and I’m thrilled that the new interior design and technological features elevating the aircraft’s cabin experience have been acknowledged by this prestigious award.”

Bombardier conceived the next-generation Challenger 3500 business jet through a sustainable lens, introducing a redesigned interior with intelligent and sustainably minded cabin features crafted to combine comfort with function. Further elevating the passenger experience, Bombardier’s exclusive and patented Nuage seat is included in the aircraft’s standard configuration – the first time a seat of this calibre is available in the super mid-size segment.

“Our jury was especially impressed by the products that won a Red Dot: Best of the Best. This distinction is synonymous with ground-breaking design par excellence. Only a very small percentage of competition winners were awarded this special title because a product needs to have a certain something in order to win this top award. This distinction is proof that Bombardier created a brilliant design!” said Professor Dr. Peter Zec, founder and CEO of the Red Dot Award.

In addition to its sustainability signature, the Challenger 3500 aircraft also introduces new and innovative technological features, such as the industry’s first voice-controlled cabin to manage lighting, temperature and entertainment systems, wireless chargers throughout the cabin and the only 24-inch and only 4K display in its class.

The Red Dot Award is one of the most prestigious design awards worldwide and honours innovation, concepts, and visions. This year’s winners will be celebrated during an award ceremony on June 20 in Essen, Germany and featured in the Red Dot Design Yearbook.

About Bombardier

Bombardier is a global leader in aviation, focused on designing, manufacturing and servicing the world’s most exceptional business jets. Bombardier’s Challenger and Global aircraft families are renowned for their cutting-edge innovation, cabin design, performance and reliability. Bombardier has a worldwide fleet of approximately 5,000 aircraft in service with a wide variety of multinational corporations, charter and fractional ownership providers, governments and private individuals. Bombardier aircraft are also trusted around the world in special-mission roles.

Headquartered in Montréal, Québec, Bombardier operates aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company’s robust customer support network includes facilities in strategic locations in the United States and Canada, as well as in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Switzerland, Italy, Austria, the UAE, Singapore, China and an Australian facility opening in 2022.

