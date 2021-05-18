Bombardier Collaborates with Sterling for Enhanced Worldwide Customer Support of Parts Shipments

Fully integrated solution for parts delivery further bolsters responsiveness and complements Bombardier’s extensive parts network



Bombardier can now access a network of aircraft for parts dispatch to customers worldwide

Enhanced parts delivery capability complements Bombardier’s rapidly growing customer service network, which is currently expanding by more than 50%

MONTRÉAL, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bombardier today announced its collaboration with Sterling Global Aviation Logistics, a global leader in aviation transportation and logistics to enhance worldwide dispatch of parts for its customers. The collaboration provides Bombardier with access to a network of aircraft, based across five continents, with which to deliver a wide variety of parts to customers quickly and efficiently in the event of an aircraft on ground (AOG) situation.

“Our customers deserve fast and effortless AOG resolution and our collaboration with Sterling, an industry leader in providing AOG Logistics around the globe, allows us to quickly and efficiently deliver the parts our customers need,” said Andy Nureddin, Vice President, Customer Support, Bombardier. “We are delighted to further enhance our portfolio of solutions, and we are proud to add this offering to the ways in which we can be there for our customers when and where they need us.”

“We are very excited to provide global logistics support to Bombardier’s enhanced parts delivery solutions for their customers and are proud of our long-standing strategic collaboration of over 15 years,” said Robert Broderick, Executive Vice President, Sterling Global Aviation Logistics.

Bombardier customers can fly with confidence knowing that they have the backing of one of the industry’s most expansive parts distribution networks with parts facilities located across North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. Shipping more than 350,000 parts annually with an impressive network-wide parts availability rate of 96%, Bombardier’s sophisticated inventory management system maximizes parts availability, shipping and tracking 24/7. Customers who buy parts from Bombardier can continue to benefit from a two-year parts warranty guarantee and price matching.

The enhanced parts delivery service is one of many solutions available to customers in need of immediate assistance. Bombardier’s Mobile Response Team boasts world-class AOG coverage with 30 mobile response team trucks worldwide. Additionally, customers can count on Bombardier for support of structural repairs for its leading family of Learjet, Challenger and Global aircraft. These high-quality repair solutions are available at one single point of contact through Bombardier’s Customer Response Centre (CRC) at +1-866-538-1247 (North America) and +1-514-855-2999 (outside of North America).

The cross-functional CRC teams at Bombardier are also empowered with state-of-the art tools and technology and are backed by Bombardier’s aircraft engineering expertise. Bombardier continues to reinforce its ongoing commitment to providing its customers with the most comprehensive onsite, mobile and aircraft-on-ground resolution services in the industry.

This announcement is the latest in a series aimed at enhancing Bombardier’s worldwide customer service network and increasing its infrastructure footprint by 50%. These include the expansion of Bombardier’s service centre network in Berlin, Miami, Biggin Hill, London, Singapore and the new service centre to be built in Melbourne, Australia; new Line Maintenance Stations (LMS) at strategic locations in the U.S, Europe; as well as new products and services for customers, including the next steps in Bombardier’s digital transformation.

About Bombardier

Bombardier is a global leader in aviation, creating innovative and game-changing planes. Our products and services provide world-class experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Bombardier is present in more than 12 countries including its production/engineering sites and its customer support network. The Corporation supports a worldwide fleet of approximately 4,900 aircraft in service with a wide variety of multinational corporations, charter and fractional ownership providers, governments and private individuals.

News and information is available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

About Sterling Global Aviation Logistics

Since 1981, Sterling Global Aviation Logistics , a Kuehne and Nagel company, has been helping aviation clients with their worldwide priority shipping, transporting valuable aircraft parts swiftly and efficiently. Sterling specializes in shipping AOG aircraft parts, heavy weight or oversized freight, and dangerous goods, while keeping down time to a minimum. With a focus on providing global AOG Logistics, Sterling is at the forefront of innovations, offering precision, individualized service and dependability.

More information is available at www.sterlingaog.aero.

