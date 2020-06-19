Bombardier Announces the Election of its Board of Directors

MONTREAL, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bombardier announced today that all candidates in the Management Proxy Circular dated May 6, 2020 were elected as directors of Bombardier Inc. during its annual meeting of shareholders, which was held in Montreal earlier today. The detailed results of the ballot for the election of directors are below.

Election of Directors

Following a vote, each of the following 13 candidates proposed by management was elected a director of Bombardier:

Candidates Votes for % for Abstentions % of abstentions Pierre Beaudoin 3,208,741,856 97.59% 79,339,113 2.41% Éric Martel 3,257,829,566 99.08% 30,240,272 0.92% Joanne Bissonnette 3,222,251,845 98.00% 65,833,993 2.00% Charles Bombardier 3,221,133,102 97.96% 66,952,736 2.04% Martha Finn Brooks 3,254,351,328 98.97% 33,734,510 1.03% Diane Fontaine 3,222,958,365 98.02% 65,127,473 1.98% Diane Giard 3,250,839,212 98.87% 37,246,626 1.13% Anthony R. Graham 3,255,973,155 99.02% 32,112,683 0.98% August W. Henningsen 3,159,938,606 96.10% 128,147,232 3.90% Douglas R. Oberhelman 3,062,652,013 93.14% 225,433,825 6.86% Vikram Pandit (Lead Director) 3,155,879,470 95.98% 132,206,368 4.02% Antony N. Tyler 3,263,421,709 99.25% 24,664,129 0.75% Beatrice Weder di Mauro 3,259,236,264 99.12% 28,849,574 0.88%

About Bombardier

With nearly 60,000 employees across two business segments, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in over 25 countries across the segments of Aviation and Transportation. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, Bombardier posted revenues of $15.8 billion. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

