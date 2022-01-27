BigPanda Announces Global Expansion and Midsize Enterprise Presence Fueled by Explosive Demand for AIOps

BigPanda Leverages Recent Investment of $190 Million to Bring in New EMEA Leader and Double-down on New Segments

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BigPanda, Inc. , the leader in AIOps Event Correlation and Automation, today announced the company has opened an office in London, led by Ben Sekhon, to provide on-the-ground support for both existing and new customers across the EMEA region. In addition, BigPanda has created a business unit dedicated to helping address needs from midsize enterprises to scale IT with AIOps.

Intensified Support in EMEA

The EMEA market is on par with the U.S. in terms of AIOps demand, particularly as customers move away from aging on-premises infrastructure towards cloud and cloud-native environments. The business will be led by Ben Sekhon, a 20-year sales veteran who had a successful track record at SAP, Gigya and Experian.

“I am delighted to join BigPanda,” said Ben Sekhon, VP of EMEA Sales and Channels. “EMEA represents a huge addressable market, so the timing of this investment helps us maintain the same level of focus and quality we deliver to our existing customers while addressing the growing demand for BigPanda’s market-leading AIOps platform.”

“We’re very excited to welcome BigPanda to Europe to further build on our relationship and the high level of support the team has already provided,” said Harvey Shaw, Senior IT Director at News Corp. “The company has proven to be a vital partner, and we’re confident that its on-the-ground presence will help us accelerate our AIOps strategy.”

EU Region Platform Availability

To support BigPanda’s EMEA customers, BigPanda is also expanding its platform availability with an instance hosted in Germany. This BigPanda instance will conform to leading international security and privacy standards and address European data residency requirements to store customer data in Europe.

Addressing Demand in Midsize Enterprises

Over the course of several years, BigPanda has built a base of midsize enterprise customers. With the launch of BigPanda University and the continued focus on self-service capabilities within the BigPanda platform, the team is poised to expand its ability to deliver AIOps to the midsize enterprise.

“While a focus for most IT Ops vendors is the largest of enterprises, the reality is that midsize enterprises also need to improve app experiences by scaling through technology, making AIOps a foundational element of their roadmap,” said Isaac Sacolick, President of StarCIO, author, and digital transformation influencer. “In recent research, 70 percent report it typically takes three hours or longer to resolve major incidents, and the right solution leverages AIOps to improve IT performance. BigPanda is putting its energy in all the right places to serve this market segment well.”

BigPanda’s AIOps Turbo Pack is a customized offering that gives IT Ops teams within midsize organizations a quick path to success. It includes flexible, tiered, consumption-based licensing along with a standard set of integrations and implementation services to get them up and running in a matter of weeks. To learn more about the AIOps Turbo Pack for fast-growing IT Ops, please visit BigPanda for Midsize enterprises .

About BigPanda

BigPanda keeps businesses running with AIOps that transform IT data into insight and action. With BigPanda’s AIOps platform, businesses prevent IT outages, improve incident management and deliver extraordinary customer experiences. Without BigPanda, IT Ops, NOC, and DevOps teams struggle with a tsunami of data and highly-manual, reactive incident response processes that are poorly suited for the scale, complexity and velocity of modern IT environments. This results in painful outages, unhappy customers, growing IT headcount and the inability to focus on innovation.

BigPanda’s AIOps Event Correlation and Automation platform helps Fortune 500 enterprises such as Intel, Cisco, United, Abbott, Marriott and Expedia take a giant step towards Autonomous IT Operations. BigPanda is backed by Advent International, Insight Partners, Sequoia Capital, Mayfield, Battery Ventures, Glynn Capital, Mayfield, Greenfield Partners and Pelion. Visit www.bigpanda.io for more information.

