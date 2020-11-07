Biden wins US presidency

Amman, Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States on Saturday, crossing 270 Electoral College votes with a win in Pennsylvania, Major US media outlets announced.

NBC News, CBS News, and CNN networks reported that Biden’s victory in Pennsylvania raised his electoral college vote score from 264 to 284, exceeding the 270 threshold needed to win the elections.

The sorting process is still underway in four other states, Nevada and Georgia, where Biden leads, as well as Alaska and North Carolina, almost won by Donald Trump.

Trump, who left the White House to his golf club in Virginia, said, “The elections have not been decided yet, and Biden must not falsely claim that he won the elections.”

“I am honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country, and I will be the president of all Americans,” US media outlets cited the democratic candidate as votes are still being counted, as saying in press statements.

