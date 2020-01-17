Beijing urges U.S. to abide by one-China principle

Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Friday that its military closely followed and monitored a U.S. warship that sailed through the Taiwan Strait and urged Washington to abide by the one-China principle.

On Thursday, the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh had completed a transit of the Taiwan Strait, the U.S. navy confirmed, without giving details.

It was the first sailing through the Taiwan Strait after Taiwan leadership election last week.

Source: Jordan News Agency