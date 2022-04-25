Bee and Honey Promote Medical and Healthcare Products via Virtual Event

GUANGZHOU, China, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — On 16 April, with the theme of “Fight against Pandemic, Care for Each Other”, the second trade promotion activity of “Discover Canton Fair with Bee and Honey” was successfully held on Canton Fair’s official Facebook account. The virtual event was hosted by Bee and Honey, Canton Fair’s mascots, who interacted actively with Baiyang Bed Industry, TECBOD Biological Technology and CONTEC Medical Systems to present high-quality, safe, reliable and innovative medical devices and healthcare products in different ways, demonstrating the strength of China’s intelligent manufacturing amid the global pandemic.

Baiyang Bed Industry’s highlights in this session are medical beds and home care beds. Both series feature multiple functions and a body position adjusting design that improves user comfort while reducing nursing workload. TECBOD Biological Technology’s signature product is disposable protective clothing. Waterproof, blood-proof, anti-bacteria, anti-virus, anti-static and breathable, the item can protect the entire body and be reused over 100 times. CONTEC Medical Systems releases its new plug-in patient monitor with a high-definition touch screen and a modular design that allows modules to be configured and combined flexibly and conveniently to satisfy the needs of different clinical departments. In less than an hour, the three companies passionately promoted products using their latest technologies, attracting over 220,000 viewers to the livestream. During the virtual event, many foreign buyers left messages requesting pricing quotes, product specifications and minimum order quantities for items they were interested in and got quick response from the exhibitors. The online activity has brought fresh business opportunities to buyers and suppliers.

In recent years, China has actively promoted the high-quality growth of the healthcare industry in going global. As a result, medical and health products made in China have been popular among overseas consumers due to its high quality and reliability.

Maggie Pu, Deputy Director General of the Foreign Affairs Office of the Canton Fair, said that “Discover Canton Fair with Bee and Honey” trade promotion activities were one of the pragmatic measures taken by the Fair to deliver more online exhibition outcomes in response to the pandemic. She added that Bee and Honey would present more outstanding exhibitors to buyers and participants, showing the charm of “intelligent manufacturing in China”.

Visit https://www.youtube.com/ playlist?list=PLLzbB921_Z8K- q2l_padNIZur15hIwVow for more details.