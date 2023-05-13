Bahrain Welcomes Jeddah Declaration of Commitment to Protect Civilians in Sudan

The Kingdom of Bahrain welcomed the signing of the “Jeddah Declaration” between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in the brotherly Republic of Sudan regarding their commitment to protect civilians and to facilitate their movement and access to humanitarian and medical aid, under the principles of international humanitarian and human rights law.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs commended the role of the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the friendly United States of America to resolve the Sudanese crisis through peaceful dialogue, hoping that the declaration would constitute an essential step towards an immediate and permanent ceasefire and a comprehensive and final settlement of the armed conflict.

This comes in light of the commitment of all Sudanese parties to give priority to wisdom and the supreme national interest to respect the sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity of the state, to protect its national and civil institutions, and to meet the aspirations of its brotherly people for security, peace, stability, and development.

Source: Saudi Press Agency