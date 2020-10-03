Bahrain records 429 COVID-19 infections

Amman, Some 429 COVID-19 infections were recorded in Bahrain on Saturday, pushing the caseload in the county to 71,803, according to Bahrain Ministry of Health’s figures.

The figures that were published on the Ministry’s website today indicated that COVID-19, which is caused by a novel coronavirus, has killed 257 since the beginning of the outbreak in the small GCC country. They show that 634 patients recovered within the last 24 hours as the tally tops 66,184.

Source: Jordan News Agency