Bahrain said Saturday it recorded 6 coronavirus fatalities in the last 24 hours, raising the death toll since the outbreak of the pandemic in the Gulf Arab state to 196.

Bahrain’s Health Ministry also said in a statement that 662 new infections with the virus were recorded, bringing the caseload to 54,095, adding that a total of 50,323 COVID-19 patients have recovered after the recovery of 310 today.

Source: Jordan News Agency