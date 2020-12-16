Ayedh Dejem Group Implements Yardi Platform

Leading Saudi Arabian real estate company selects a connected platform to drive efficiencies and meet business goals for its residential and commercial portfolio

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Ayedh Dejem Group will implement Yardi® solutions to gain transparency and oversight of its mixed-use real estate portfolio in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates.

Established in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Ayedh Dejem Group operates in the acquisition, development, and management of real estate properties. The group currently manages a portfolio of commercial and residential properties.

Ayedh Dejem Group will be implementing Yardi Voyager® property management and financial accounting, along with other Yardi solutions including Yardi® Lease Manager, Yardi® Procure to Pay, RENTCafé CRM, Yardi® Fixed Assets and Yardi® Orion Business Intelligence.

“Our collaboration with Yardi has helped us optimise processes across our entire real estate operation to support our strategic goals,” said Sultan Masad, Group IT Manger at Ayedh Dejem Group. “A single connected solution enables us to focus on providing outstanding experiences for our customers.”

“We are excited to be supporting Ayedh Dejem Group and its operations, providing a fully connected cloud real estate platform that incorporates asset and property management functionality all from a single source of truth,” said Neal Gemassmer, vice president of international for Yardi.

About Ayedh Hussein Bin Dejem Real Estate

Ayedh Bin Dejem real estate Group started its operations after foreseeing an opportunity in the fast-growing real estate sector. Starting small, with a few property investments, the chairman sought many openings for growth that contributed to the development of the community and economy as a whole. With time, the group has expanded until it has reached The United Arab of Emirates and other countries.

Consequently, the group has improved increasingly through providing balanced solutions between developing and managing distinguished landmarks., visit dejem.com.

About Yardi

Yardi develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide from offices in Australia, Asia, the Middle East, Europe and North America. For more information, visit yardi.ae.

