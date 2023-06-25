Awqaf Minister checks on Jordanian pilgrims camps in Arafat, Mina

Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs and Holy Sites, Head of Jordanian Hajj missions, Mohammad Khalaileh, on Sunday checked on Jordanian pilgrims camps in the holy sites of Arafat and Mina, to ensure their readiness, before the pilgrims are dispatched on Monday, to perform the ritual of standing in Arafat. Khalaileh toured the pilgrims’ reception and overnight camps in Arafat, to inspect tent equipment that would provide them with means of comfort during their stay in these holy sites, including equipment approved for the first time. Each camp was equipped from the inside with a sufficient number of air conditioners, fans, refrigerators, and water coolers, and a mobile “wool bed” that could be folded and stretched according to the comfort and choice of the pilgrim, in addition to pillows and sheets for sleeping in the shrines of Arafat and Mina alike for the first time, and cold and hot food and drink services. Khalaileh was also briefed on public safety procedures inside the camps, logistic support equipment, health facilities, and ensuring the availability of water and lighting to facilitate the pilgrims to perform their rituals to the fullest. He lauded the available equipment to serve the pilgrims of the Masjid al-Haram (The Sacred Mosque), which was provided by the Saudi authorities in the holy sites, in cooperation with various Hajj missions. He gave directions to members of the ministry’s administrative mission to provide means of comfort for the pilgrims inside each camp and to increase the number of air conditioners to match the number of pilgrims inside each camp. He referred to the complete electrical linkage of camps after they had previously relied on generators, which would ensure that electricity would not be interrupted, lauding Saudi authorities measures under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz.

Source: Jordan News Agency