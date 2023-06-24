Awqaf Minister checks on 48-Arab pilgrims conditions in Mecca

Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs and Holy Sites, Head of Jordanian Hajj missions, Mohammad Khalaileh, on Saturday that the Ministry is responsible for the 48-Arab pilgrims, and that His Majesty King Abdullah’s directives have always been to provide the best services and provide means of comfort for Jordanian and 48-Arab pilgrims. “The ministry’s cadres pay great attention to the 48-Arab pilgrims to perform their Hajj rituals with ease,” Khalaileh said during a visit to residences of 48-Arab pilgrims in the holy city of Mecca on Saturday. He pointed out that the administrative mission is working in full swing to provide 48-Arab pilgrims with all services. For his part, Head of the Higher Coordination Committee for 48-Arab pilgrims, Salim Shalata, expressed appreciation for King Abdullah’s support to the Palestinian cause and people. Shalata commended the significant coordination, cooperation and facilities provided by the Ministry of Awqaf and its cadres to the 48-Arab pilgrims, and lauded the level of services and cooperation of the Ministry mission’s cadres.

Source: Jordan News Agency