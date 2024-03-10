Authorities seize 12 tonnes of adulterated milk in Amman-JFDA



Amman: Jordan Food and Drug Administration (JFDA), in partnership with Royal Society for the Conservation of Nature (RSCN), seized 12 tonnes of adulterated milk and closed the production factory and its unlicensed warehouse on Saturday.

In a press statement on Sunday, JFDA General Director, Nizar Mheidat, said a tight ambush led to seizing two vehicles loaded with an estimated quantity of 2.5 tonnes of adulterated milk and cheeses unfit for human consumption.

The authorities tracked a dairy factory and seized the entire quantity of adulterated milk, which was estimated at about 9.5 tonnes and shut down an unlicensed warehouse, which contained an amount estimated at about 17 tonnes of raw materials and production inputs were seized, he pointed out.

Based on tipoffs, Mheidat noted two vehicles loaded with a quantity of adulterated milk and cheese were seized in two separate locations in the capital, Amman.

The entire quantity, which carried fake brands, was seized for destruction purposes, he said, adding t

hat it was loaded in transport means that do not have the necessary licenses to trade and transport foodstuffs.

Additionally, he said intensive joint efforts helped raid and seal up the plant, which used powdered milk and unpermitted vegetable fats.

He noted the suspects used manufacturing fake identification documents for non-existent factories, printing machines and sticker rolls for counterfeiting, which were seized inside the factory owner’s vehicle.

Consisting of raw materials and production inputs, he noted the entire quantity seized included powdered milk and sodium caseinate for fraud purposes, estimated at 17 tonnes.

The statement stressed that the JFDA has taken the necessary measures against people in charge of the facility.

Source: Jordan News Agency