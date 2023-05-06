Australian Ambassador visits Princess Sumaya University for Technology

Her Royal Highness Princess Sumaya bint El Hassan, President of the Royal Scientific Society and Chair of the Board of Trustees of Princess Sumaya University for Technology, met with the Australian Ambassador to Jordan, Bernard Lynch. President of the Princess Sumaya University for Technology, Dr. Wijdan Abu Al-Haija, also received Ambassador Lynch, during his visit to the university, and discussed with him ways to enhance academic and research cooperation between the university and Australian universities in the fields of engineering, computer science, and business technology. Ambassador Lynch expressed his hope that his visit to the university would mark the beginning of cooperation between Princess Sumaya University for Technology and Australian universities.

Source: Jordan News Agency