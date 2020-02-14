Australia contains fires for first time in nearly six months
Fires across Australia’s most populous state have been contained for the first time in nearly six months, authorities said on Friday, as heavy rains aid firefighters and boost some dam levels to their highest in nearly two years.
Australia has been battling hundreds of blazes since September in an unusually prolonged summer wildfire season that was fuelled by three years of drought, which experts have attributed to climate change.
Source: Jordan News Agency