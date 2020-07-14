Atrium Health and United Arab Emirates Develop First in Southeast Region Surgery Fellowship Program

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Atrium Health’s Department of Surgery and Global Healthcare Services announced today its partnership with Abu Dhabi Health Services Company – SEHA, one of the largest integrated healthcare providers in the United Arab Emirates, to develop medical education collaboration programs to train international surgeons. The two groups have developed a surgical research fellowship scholarship program to provide unique clinical opportunities in research, education and training.

Beginning in September, the clinical research fellowship program will give trainees a competitive advantage when applying for residency or fellowship positions upon completion of the program. The program will include a structured observership period and a hybrid program with trauma, critical care and acute care surgery. The goal of this collaboration is to provide several programs within and outside Atrium Health’s Department of Surgery for graduates of UAE nominated by SEHA.

“We have clinicians working in the desired specialties required for successful international fellowship programs. These clinicians want to train the next generation of surgeons and physicians with an intention of improving healthcare systems across the globe,” said Abdelrahman Nimeri, MD, chief of bariatric surgery and director of the carolinas bariatric fellowship at Atrium Health. “It is important that we engage with healthcare organizations beyond the United States to train international surgeons and physicians, share our knowledge and expertise, and build future global collaborative relationships.”

Atrium Health will become part of an elite list of global institutions that SEHA currently partners with on fellowships for graduates of the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME) surgery residency programs. ACGME is responsible for accrediting all graduate medical training for physicians in the United States. Institutions currently collaborating with SEHA include the Cleveland Clinic, Mayo Clinic, Cornell/NYU, Vanderbilt University, University of California San Diego, McGill University Health Center in Canada and Royal College of Physicians of Ireland, among others.

“Atrium Health is well known for its academic excellence and we are looking forward to our Scholars benefitting from the educational environment,” said Ali Abdul Kareem Al Obaidli, M.B., B.Ch. B.A.O, MPH, chief academic affairs officer, Abu Dhabi Health Services Company – SEHA.

SEHA is working with leading global institutions to further develop and train UAE national healthcare clinicians at world class healthcare organizations. The graduates will get an opportunity to train using the latest research and medical surgical techniques; which ultimately will improve the quality of care through developing human capital and training per international standards.

Atrium Health has a robust medical education program, consisting of innovative and well-rounded curricula backed by top-notch professors, state-of-the-art facilities, industry-leading technology and clinical research. Atrium Health is a national and international leader in Enhanced Recovery After Surgery (ERAS)®, being the first ERAS Society-accredited center of excellence in the United States and one of only 23 ERAS centers of excellence in the world. Since his arrival to Atrium Health in February 2019, Rasu Shrestha, MD, executive vice president and chief strategy & transformation officer of Atrium Health, has been committed to enhancing educational opportunities for medical students.

“The fellowship program we are creating will help strengthen our global reach and reaffirm the reputation of Atrium Health as a global leader, not only in healthcare, but also in education,” said Dr. Shrestha. “We are focused on the development of educational opportunities that prepare clinicians for success, and this partnership is a big leap in the right direction for the future healthcare leaders from the Southeast region of the United States all the way to Abu Dhabi.”

View video of Dr. Nimeri regarding this partnership.

About Atrium Health

Atrium Health is a nationally recognized leader in shaping health outcomes through innovative research, education and compassionate patient care. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Atrium Health is an integrated network not-for-profit healthcare system with over 70,000 teammates at nearly 40 hospitals and 900 care locations. With locations throughout the Carolinas as well as Georgia, Atrium Health is a leading-edge innovator in virtual care and mobile medicine. It provides top-ranked pediatric, cancer and heart care to patients, as well as specialized musculoskeletal programs and organ transplants. Ranked among U.S. News & World Report’s Best Hospitals in eight different specialties, it has also received the American Hospital Association’s Quest for Quality Prize. Its flagship hospital, Atrium Health’s Carolinas Medical Center, is the region’s only Level I trauma center and is consistently rated among the nation’s best. With a commitment to every community it serves, Atrium Health seeks to improve health, elevate hope and advance healing – for all. Last year alone, Atrium Health provided more than $2.07 billion in free and uncompensated care and other community benefits.

