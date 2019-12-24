ATO, Beijing University to establish cultural center in Amman

The Arab Towns Organization (ATO) and the Beijing Foreign Studies University on Monday signed an agreement to establish a China-Arab Cultural Cooperation Center, concerned in the Sino-Arab cultural relations, based in Amman.

Under the agreement, the center will be jointly managed by the Arab Cultural Action Group of Arab Towns, affiliated by the ATO, and the University’s School of Arab Studies.

The center’s fields of mutual collaboration will include holding joint conferences and seminars between Arab and Chinese cities in various cultural fields, and publishing studies on bilateral cultural ties.

Experts, experiences and information in the cultural domain will also be exchanged, while joint training courses will be held in addition to having a first-hand-look at the cultural works, books, magazines and research of common interest issued by each of the parties.

Amman is currently hosting two ATO institutions, the Arab Forum for Smart Cities and the Arab Cultural Action Group of Arab Towns.

Source: Jordan News Agency