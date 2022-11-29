AstraZeneca earns the Best Place to Work Certification across its operations in North Africa and Levant

84% of employees said the company is an employer of choice, reflecting its commitment to fostering a high-performance culture.

82% of the employees feel a sense of value and respect in the company workplace

Best Places to Work is an international certification program, considered as the ‘Platinum Standard’ in identifying and recognizing top workplaces around the world, provide employers the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and the satisfaction of their employees and honor those who deliver an outstanding work experience with the highest standards with regards to working conditions.

In a statement from Rami Scandar, Country President – Near East & Maghreb (NEMAG), he commented “At AstraZeneca Near East & Maghreb, we believe that People Behind the Numbers are More Important than the Numbers and without the right and strong people in place, we will never be able to move forward. We recognize that our people are our greatest asset and we commit to ensuring that everyone who chooses to work at our company can reach their full potential, perform at their best and make a valued contribution to the enterprise. Today I am proud to sustain this award for Lebanon, Jordan and Iraq for the 5th year in a row, and thrilled to have Algeria, Morocco & Tunisia winning the award in their first participation attempt. This award is special because it sets out AZ as an Employer of Choice and a Great Place to Work.”

Noha Zannoun, HR Director for NEMAG said, “Within the past 2 challenging years, we have learnt that it’s not only about performance and development, but also focusing on the wellbeing of our people to overcome their daily struggles and challenges, facilitating to them an inclusive and an engaging environment, where they can outperform themselves. It’s about attracting and retaining people with the right skills who share our values, providing them the opportunity to learn and develop.”

For more information, visit www.bestplacestoworkfor.org