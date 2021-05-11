Association for Financial Professionals Partners with HOFT on FP&A Exam Prep Courses

Financial professionals in the Middle East Africa & Asia Pacific regions will now have access to preparation courses for leading financial planning and analysis (FP&A) certification.

SINGAPORE, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — The Association for Financial Professionals (AFP) and HOFT have announced a formal partnership to offer exam preparation courses for finance professionals based in the Middle East Africa & Asia Pacific regions The courses will equip financial professionals with the tools they need to earn the Certified Corporate FP&A Professional (FPAC) certification.

The FP&A credential, sponsored by AFP, establishes a set of core competencies for the corporate FP&A profession and addresses areas that are not necessarily covered by a traditional degree. As it is the only credential specific to FP&A, FPAC credential holders step to the forefront as financial experts, strategic and adept communicators, and trusted advisors to the business. Certified FP&A professionals are also equipped with planning, forecasting and analysis skills combined with an ability to see the overall strategy of the organization.

By partnering together, AFP and HOFT are helping finance professionals within the Middle East Africa & Asia Pacific regions to transform their careers by using a strategic finance leadership framework to become finance leaders of the future. HOFT has a world class team of experts in finance, finance transformation, finance business partnering, FP&A, strategy, emerging technologies, data analytics and leadership who have global experience within large groups of multinational and Fortune 100 companies.

“This collaboration with HOFT helps AFP transform financial professionals into global strategic finance leaders,” said Himashi Soriano, managing director of APAC. “This path to earning AFP’s FPAC credential will help practitioners in these regions distinguish themselves among their peers.”

“With its vision to support global community of finance professionals in their career transformation journey towards next generation finance, HOFT is highly thrilled to partner with AFP to support finance professionals in their transformation journey towards best-in-class FP&A leaders,” said Muhammad Taqi, Head of Finance Transformation Projects at HOFT.

For any press queries, please contact Melissa Rawak, mrawak@afpoline.org.

About AFP®

Headquartered outside of Washington, D.C. and located regionally in Singapore, the Association for Financial Professionals (AFP) is the professional society committed to advancing the success of treasury and finance members and their organizations. AFP established and administers the Certified Treasury Professional and Certified Corporate FP&A Professional credentials, which set standards of excellence in treasury and finance.

About HOFT

Headquartered in U.A.E, Hub Of Finance Transformation (HOFT) is a global training and consulting services provider of business excellence solutions since 2018.

HOFT’s mission is to build a global network and community of highly polished, tech-savvy, and strategic minded accounting and finance professionals with a unique ability to add tremendous amount of value to their employers, businesses, careers, families and communities.

HOFT is the hub for global community of finance professionals aspiring to transform their finance careers to the next generation of finance by becoming world class strategic finance leaders of the future.

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/508493/Association_for_ Financial_Professionals_Logo. jpg