The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) closed Wednesday’s trading session up by 0.19 percent at 1,571 points. A total of 1.3 million shares were traded through 615 transactions at a trading value of JD1.5 million.

The closing prices of 19 companies with traded shares went up, while 22 others declined. The prices of the shares of 12 others remained stable.

Source: Jordan News Agency