Army chief, US CENTCOM discuss cooperation, region

Amman, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Hneiti welcomed Commander of the US Central Command Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie, Jr., and an accompanying delegation.

During the meeting, which was attended by the US military attaché and a number of senior officers, they discussed regional and international developments and aspects of joint military cooperation to serve the armed force of the two countries.

The US General was saluted by a guard of honour at the General Command Headquarters.

Source: Jordan News Agency