Armed forces target Israeli ships and American destroyer in Red Sea and Indian Ocean



Triumphing for the oppressed Palestinian people and in retaliation for the American-British aggression against our country.The naval forces of the Yemeni Armed forces carried out a targeting operation against the Israeli ship (Pacific 01) in the Red Sea with a number of suitable naval missiles.

Meanwhile The Drone’s unit carried out a targeting operation against an American destroyer in the Red Sea with a number of drones and successfully achieved its objectives.

In implementation of the directives of our leader Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, in triumphing for the oppression of the Palestinian people who are being subjected to aggression and siege in the Gaza Strip, and in response to the calls of the Yemeni people and all the free people of the nation, the Yemeni Armed Forces began to expand the scope of their operations against Israeli ships, those linked to Israel, or those heading to the ports of occupied Palestine, to include the Indian Ocean long to the Cape of Good Hope.

Accordingly, the

Yemeni Armed Forces warn all Israeli ships heading to or coming from the ports of occupied Palestine not to pass through the Cape of Good Hope, otherwise they will be a legitimate target for our armed forces.

The Yemeni Armed Forces, within the framework of implementing these directives, carried out three operations against three Israeli and American ships in the Indian Ocean, using a number of suitable naval missiles and drones, and all three operations successfully achieved their objectives.

The Yemeni Armed Forces persist with their military operations, enforcing a blockade on Israeli navigation in the Red and Arabian Seas as well as the Indian Ocean, until a ceasefire is achieved and the siege on Gaza is lifted.

Sanaa

Ramadan 5, 1445 AH

AHMarch 15, 2024 AD

Issued by the Yemeni Armed Forces

Source: Yemen News Agency