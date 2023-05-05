Armed clashes continue in Sudan and huge explosions in Khartoum North city

Armed clashes continued between the Sudanese army and the forces of what is known as the Rapid Support Forces in the city of Khartoum North today, Friday, and huge explosions were heard in separate areas of the city in a war that entered its third week without any signs of an imminent solution.

Various media outlets reported that columns of smoke rose and sounds of explosions were heard in the areas adjacent to Al Mk Nemer Bridge in Khartoum North this morning.

That comes hours after the Rapid Support Forces in Sudan announced, today, Friday, that they agreed to extend the humanitarian truce for a period of 72 hours in response to international mediation.

The continuous battles between the army and the Rapid Support Forces prompted many countries to intensify their efforts to evacuate their nationals or members of diplomatic missions, by land, sea and air.

The battles that have been taking place since April 15, according to World Health Organization reports, have killed hundreds and injured thousands of others, including aid workers, and prompted tens of thousands to flee from the areas of clashes towards other states, or towards Chad and Egypt.

