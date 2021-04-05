Arc Publishing rebrands as Arc XP, reflecting focus on delivering exceptional digital experiences for customers across industries

WASHINGTON, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Arc Publishing, which powers more than 1,500 sites that reach 1.5 billion unique users, today announces it has become Arc XP, reflecting Arc’s evolution into a modern digital experience platform (DXP) that provides an end-to-end solution for media and entertainment organizations and enterprise businesses across industries.

“Arc’s expertise is rooted in its success helping some of the world’s largest media organizations solve their toughest content and user experience challenges. With that foundation, we’ve expanded and scaled the platform to support the full range of digital needs for businesses in a variety of sectors, and the Arc XP brand reinforces that mission,” said Scot Gillespie, CTO and GM of Arc XP. “We are tremendously excited about Arc’s trajectory and we plan to announce key new products in the coming weeks along with new partnerships that exemplify the platform’s extraordinary capabilities.”

Arc XP, a division of The Washington Post, has experienced tremendous growth in the six years since entering the market, investing in the platform through strategic product launches and staff growth while also continuing to expand its global customer base.

Arc introduced a state-of-the-art subscriptions platform which now serves more than 50 million registered and paying users globally, added a turnkey theming solution to allow customers to get to market in under 30 days and launched a first-of-its-kind live streaming video app .

Arc counts customers in 24 countries with its most recent expansions to Mexico with SDPnoticias and the United Arab Emirates with The National.

“Arc has built incredible momentum as the go-to solution for leading publishers, broadcasters and brands in the U.S. and around the world and, with that success, our aspirations for the business have grown,” said Shailesh Prakash, CIO at The Washington Post. ”It’s clear Arc stands apart as a digital experience platform, offering a cloud-native, modern solution that empowers businesses to realize their digital ambitions. With that in mind, we will continue to invest in the platform’s long-term success.”

Partnering with the best in the industry, Arc XP leverages more than 100 Amazon Web Services products within its platform and has integrated best-in-class technologies from Akamai, Catchpoint and Mulesoft and others to provide an intelligent interface and robust technology backbone for its customers worldwide. Arc XP is also an Advanced partner within the AWS Partner Network and has achieved its AWS Digital Customer Experience Competency status . For AWS customers, Arc XP is available in the AWS Marketplace, accessible here .

Arc XP (www.arcxp.com) is a cloud-based digital experience platform that helps enterprise companies, retail brands and media and entertainment organizations create and distribute content, drive digital commerce, and deliver powerful multichannel experiences. A division of The Washington Post, Arc XP has powered the digital transformation of customers across the globe, currently serving more than 1,500 sites in 24 countries that reach more than 1.5 billion unique visitors monthly.

