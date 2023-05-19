Arab Summit: Palestinian President Condemns Israel’s Disregard for International Agreements

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas called on Arab leaders to support the implementation of the recent General Assembly resolution, and to make their case at the International Court of Justice on the legality of the Israeli occupation’s presence on Palestinian land, calling on the international community to hold Israel accountable for its crimes against the Palestinian people and to provide them with international protection.

He was speaking at 32nd regular session of the Arab League Council at the summit level. He said that the Israeli occupation’s governments have been challenging the international community through its illegal settlement policies and fascist laws.

The Palestinian President expressed his confidence that the Arab summit will succeed in facing the regional and global challenges facing the Arab nation, stressing the readiness of the State of Palestine to work with it, under the leadership of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, for the success of Arab, regional and international efforts, within the framework of partnership and cooperation, and to find solutions to the region’s crises.

Source: Qatar News Agency