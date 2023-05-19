Arab Summit: Kuwaiti Crown Prince Calls for More Arab Effort to Guarantee Better Future

HH Kuwaiti Crown Prince Sheikh Mishaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah called for exerting more efforts and coordinating positions to ensure a secure and stable future in all parts of the Arab world, pointing out that the Arab countries have great responsibilities and challenges.

He explained that there is optimism about the signs of breakthroughs taking place in the region, but optimism is mixed with concern about the continuation of some challenges facing the Arab world.

“We are optimistic regarding the detente that happened in the region, namely the joint statement by Saudi Arabia and Iran .. affirming that such understandings will impact positively on the region’s stability, prosperity and peoples’ aspirations,” he said in his speech at 32nd regular session of the Arab League Council at the summit level.

Source: Qatar News Agency