Arab Summit: King of Jordan Affirms Importance of Enhancing Joint Arab Work

King Abdullah II of Jordan stressed the importance of developing joint Arab work, adding that the Arab Leagues role is essential in maximizing cooperation, especially at the economic level, to counter the challenges caused by international crises.

He highlighted the trilateral cooperation mechanism between Jordan, Egypt, and Iraq, as well as the Integrated Industrial Partnership for Sustainable Economic Growth, which brings together Jordan, the UAE, Egypt, and Bahrain. He noted that these and other ongoing cooperation projects are examples of what can be achieved at a wider scale.

On the Palestinian issue, he said that it continues to be the center of Arab attention, and that they cannot abandon the pursuit of just and comprehensive peace, which will not be achieved unless the Palestinian people gain their right to an independent and sovereign Palestinian state on borders of June 4 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Source: Qatar News Agency