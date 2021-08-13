Arab Parliament condemns Houthi militia’s launch of bomb-laden UAV against Saudi Arabia

Cairo, The Arab Parliament has condemned Houthi terrorist militia’s launching of a bomb-laden UAV towards Khamis Mushit, Saudi Arabia, in a systematic and deliberate way targeting civilians and civilian objects, which was intercepted and destroyed by the Coalition Forces to Restore legitimacy in Yemen.

In a statement issued today and carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the Arab Parliament urged the international community to condemn these terrorist attacks and to take measures that would deter these terrorist groups and those who finance and support them to target civilians and civilian objects.

The Arab Parliament also called on the international community to assume its responsibilities in confronting such Houthi criminal attacks that threaten regional peace and security and to take measures that would deter these terrorist groups, being led by the Iranian regime.

The Arab Parliament praised the efficiency and vigilance of the Air Defence Forces of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen, which succeeded in intercepting and destroying UAVs.

Source: Bahrain News Agency