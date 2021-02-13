Arab parliament condemn Mogadishu terror attack

The Arab Parliament, Saturday, inveighed against a terror attack that rocked the city of Mogadishu, Somalia, after a car exploded, killing and injuring several.

Speaker of the Parliament, Adel Assomi said that Somalia’s efforts in development and combatting terrorism must be supported, urging all parties in the country to work together to reach a settlement that would allow for presidential and parliamentary elections as soon as possible.

Source: Jordan News Agency