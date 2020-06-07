Arab Parliament blasts Israel’s annexation plans

The Palestine Committee in the Arab Parliament, headed by Mishaal bin Fahim Al-Salami, discussed on Sunday, the latest developments on the Palestinian issue, and the Israeli government’s announcement of its intention to implement a plan to annex lands from the occupied West Bank, including the Jordan Valley and North Dead Sea.

In the teleconferencing talks, the Committee endorsed a decision on the developments of the Palestinian issue and the situation in the occupied territories, rejecting and condemning any plans or measures taken by Israel to annex the occupied Palestinian territories, and urging the UN Security Council to take “immediate and firm” measures to prevent the implementation of the annexation scheme.

Moreover, the Committee called on the EU to take “immediate and urgent” steps to stop the scheme of annexation and recognition of the independent state of Palestine, on the borders of June 4, 1967, with Jerusalem as its capital.

Discussing parliamentary diplomacy, the Committee called on regional and international parliaments and the Inter-Parliamentary Union to reject the Israeli plan to annex the Palestinian territories, support the two-state solution, and to clarify the implications of the annexation scheme on peace opportunities in the region and on international peace and security.

Source: Jordan News Agency