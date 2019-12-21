Arab League welcomes ICC decision to investigate Israeli crimes

Cairo, The Arab League on Saturday welcomed the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) decision to open an investigation into Israeli crimes in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The league’s Assistant Secretary-General for Palestine and occupied Arab territories Affairs, Saeed Abu Ali, said in a press statement that the ICC Prosecutor General’s decision is “a key and qualitative step that reflects the will of the international community.”

He said that the world community had for long condemned Israeli crimes and demanded their cessation and investigation to hold the occupation authorities accountable, refer the perpetrators to international justice and provide protection to the Palestinians towards ending the occupation.

The Arab League official pointed out that the ICC decision “is more urgent now in view of the war crimes that Palestine is being exposed to, including the unprecedented settlement activity.”

Source: Jordan News Agency