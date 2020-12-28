Arab League welcomes appointment of new UN Mideast coordinator

The Arab League Monday welcomed the appointment of Tor Wennesland of Norway as United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, who will replace Nickolay Mladenov of Bulgaria.

An official source at the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States said that Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit expressed his readiness to work closely with Wennesland to restore the momentum to the peace process in line with international criteria, which are based on UN Security Council resolutions on the Palestinian issue.

Source: Jordan News Agency