Arab League warns against foreign intervention in Libya
Secretary General of the Arab League Ahmed Aboul Gheit has warned against the negative impacts and risks of foreign intervention in Libya.
In a statement released by the League, Aboul Gheit voiced his concern over the serious escalation in the conflict-stricken country, reiterating his call for “immediate de-escalation.”
He also urged all Libyan parties to engage in talks in order to end military operations and reach an agreement on cease-fire “to pave the road for political solution.”
Aboul Gheit highlighted the pan-Arab body’s rejection to all “forms of foreign interference in Libya’s internal affairs,” saying the League will continue to exert efforts to settle the Libyan crisis.
Source: Jordan News Agency