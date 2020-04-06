Arab League voices concern over health condition of Palestinians in Israeli jails

Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit Monday expressed concern over the health condition of more than 5,000 Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails amid the coronavirus outbreak in Israel.

The head of the pan-Arab organisation voiced his warning in a letter to International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Director-General Robert Mardini about the conditions of Palestinian detainees “in light of the risk of the coronavirus epidemic spread,” pointing to the absence of specialist doctors and medical equipment and a severe shortage of cleaning materials and other necessities.

He appealed to the ICRC chief to do “all in his capacity” to pressure the Israeli government to review its policies towards the prisoners and to take an immediate decision to release those who are most at risk of infection to avoid an “impending humanitarian catastrophe.”

Source: Jordan News Agency